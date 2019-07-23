Jaquez scores winning run, Lexington beats Kannapolis 5-4 in walk-off finish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, as the Lexington Legends beat the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-4 on Tuesday.

Jaquez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a strikeout by Brhet Bewley.

The Legends scored two runs in the eighth before Kannapolis answered in the next half-inning when Andrew Vaughn scored on a groundout to tie the game 4-4.

Lexington starter Charlie Neuweiler went eight innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He also struck out five and walked one. Brandon Marklund (2-0) got the win in relief while Lane Ramsey (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Corey Zangari hit two solo home runs for the Intimidators.