De La Cruz’s run leads Lakewood to 8-6 win over Charleston

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz and Abrahan Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to an 8-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the BlueClaws a 7-6 lead before Malvin Matos hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Gilmael Troya (4-0) got the win in relief while Dalton Lehnen (2-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The RiverDogs failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Canaan Smith singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the RiverDogs. Mickey Gasper homered and singled, driving home three runs.