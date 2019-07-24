Griner, Bonner each score 22, Mercury beat Fever 95-77

Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Indiana Fever their sixth straight loss, 95-77 on Tuesday night.

Phoenix missed its first six shots of the game, but Bonner took over with 12 first-quarter points. Camille Little sparked the third quarter with nine points after Indiana scored the first six points of the half, and the Mercury sealed it by making 17 of 17 free throws.

Leilani Mitchell added 14 points for Phoenix (10-8), which had 28 assists on 33 field goals. The Mercury made 53% of their shots, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range.

Bonner and Griner combined to score 23 of Phoenix's 44 first-half points.

Erica Wheeler scored 18 points, Tiffany Mitchell had 15 and Teaira McCowan added 14 for Indiana (6-15).