Moyers leads Modesto to 6-1 win over Stockton

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Steven Moyers struck out 11 hitters over eight innings, leading the Modesto Nuts over the Stockton Ports in a 6-1 win on Tuesday.

Moyers (1-1) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and five hits.

Modesto started the scoring in the first inning when Jake Scheiner hit a two-run single.

After Modesto added two runs in the second, the Ports cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jameson Hannah hit an RBI double, bringing home Ryan Gridley.

The Nuts later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, David Sheaffer hit a solo home run, while Joseph Rosa hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Leudeny Pineda (0-1) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked two.