Robinson, Marriaga lead Hillsboro to 5-4 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Jesus Marriaga had three hits and scored two runs as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 5-4 on Tuesday. With the loss, the Volcanoes snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The home run by Robinson scored Marriaga to give the Hops a 3-2 lead.

After Hillsboro added two runs in the seventh on a single by Robinson, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alexander Canario hit a two-run home run.

Nick Snyder (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Jesus Ozoria (3-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Jeff Houghtby doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Volcanoes.