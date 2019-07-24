Torres’ double leads AZL White Sox to 6-3 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Torres hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the AZL White Sox to a 6-3 win over the AZL Indians Red on Wednesday.

The double by Torres capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL White Sox a 3-1 lead after Tyler Osik hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The AZL White Sox later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings to secure the victory.

DJ Gladney homered and doubled, scoring two runs for AZL White Sox.

Starter Justin Friedman (3-2) got the win while Miguel Vinicio (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Arizona League game.