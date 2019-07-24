Odorizzi expected to start as Minnesota hosts New York

New York Yankees (65-35, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-39, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (8-5, 4.86 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.18 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and New York will square off at Target Field on Wednesday.

The Twins are 31-20 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .499, the highest in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .556 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Yankees are 27-18 on the road. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an average of .337. The Yankees won the last meeting 14-12. Aroldis Chapman notched his third victory and Didi Gregorius went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs for New York. Kohl Stewart registered his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 66 RBIs and is batting .283. Max Kepler is 12-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 128 hits and has 70 RBIs. Gregorius is 10-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 7-3, .302 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (concussion), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Brett Gardner: day-to-day (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (undisclosed).