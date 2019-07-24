Syndergaard expected to start as Mets host the Padres

San Diego Padres (47-53, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (46-54, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 5.14 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (7-4, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and San Diego will face off at Citi Field on Wednesday.

The Mets are 24-19 in home games. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .253 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with an average of .342.

The Padres have gone 24-26 away from home. San Diego is hitting a collective .242 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .325. The Mets won the last meeting 5-2. Jason Vargas earned his fifth victory and Robinson Cano went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBIs for New York. Chris Paddack took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 56 extra base hits and is batting .264. Cano is 13-for-38 with two doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 44 extra base hits and is batting .245. Manny Machado is 11-for-41 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mets Injuries: Zack Wheeler: 10-day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).