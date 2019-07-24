Angels go after series sweep against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (53-49, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-36, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (3-3, 7.36 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can secure a series sweep over Los Angeles with a win.

The Dodgers are 40-13 in home games. The Dodgers have slugged .473, the best mark in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .687 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 34 home runs.

The Angels have gone 26-26 away from home. The Angels have slugged .444 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .669 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 33 home runs. The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Felix Pena secured his eighth victory and Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Kenta Maeda registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .687. A.J. Pollock is 13-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trout leads the Angels with 33 home runs and is batting .301. Albert Pujols is 11-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Angels: 7-3, .257 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).