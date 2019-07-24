Rodgers’ homer leads Florida to 3-2 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jordan Rodgers hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 3-2 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Wednesday.

The home run by Rodgers capped a three-run inning and gave the Fire Frogs a 3-2 lead after Drew Lugbauer hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Lakeland took the lead on a single by Kody Clemens that scored Brock Deatherage and Cole Peterson.

Florida left-hander Philip Pfeifer (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tom de Blok (0-10) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings.