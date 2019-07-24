Sports
Gordon has 3 hits, leads Rochester to 10-5 win over Norfolk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Gordon, Wilin Rosario, Alejandro De Aza and Jimmy Kerrigan recorded three hits each, as Rochester beat the Norfolk Tides 10-5 on Wednesday.
Gordon doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one. Rosario singled three times, driving in two runs.
Rochester started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Jaylin Davis advanced to second on a single by Rosario, went to third on a single by Rosario, and then scored on a single by Tomas Telis.
The Red Wings later added three runs in the second, four in the third, and two in the seventh to secure the victory.
Rochester starter Drew Hutchison (7-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Chandler Shepherd (0-9) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 13 hits over five innings.
Rochester improved to 5-1 against Norfolk this season.
