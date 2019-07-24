Sierra’s single leads South Bend to 8-2 win over Lake County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Jonathan Sierra hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to an 8-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.

The single by Sierra started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, South Bend scored on three more plays, including RBI singles by Yonathan Perlaza and D.J. Artis.

The Cubs later added two runs in the third and one in the eighth. In the third, Rafael Narea hit a two-run double, while Marcus Mastrobuoni hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Casey Ryan (2-1) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Eli Lingos (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.