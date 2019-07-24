Robson, Lugo lift Toledo over Lehigh Valley 13-0

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jacob Robson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Toledo Mud Hens topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 13-0 on Wednesday.

Dawel Lugo singled four times with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for Toledo.

In the top of the fourth, Toledo took the lead on a two-run double by Pete Kozma and a two-run single by Lugo. The Mud Hens then added three runs in the sixth and six in the eighth. In the sixth, Ronny Rodriguez hit an RBI single, while Danny Woodrow and Daz Cameron hit two-run doubles in the eighth.

Toledo starter Matt Hall (5-3) picked up the win after scattering six hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Seth McGarry (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and six hits over three innings.

The IronPigs were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.