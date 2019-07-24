Corry, Tostado lead Augusta to 5-0 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Frankie Tostado hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Seth Corry allowed just two hits over five innings as the Augusta GreenJackets topped the Columbia Fireflies 5-0 on Wednesday.

Corry (7-2) struck out seven and walked two to get the win.

Augusta scored three runs in the first, including a two-run home run by Tostado. The GreenJackets scored again in the fifth inning, when Tostado hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jacob Gonzalez.

Willy Taveras (5-9) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits while striking out three in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies were held scoreless for the 10th time this season, while the GreenJackets' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.