Fermin’s homer leads St. Lucie to 8-2 win over Palm Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Edgardo Fermin hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to an 8-2 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday. The Mets swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Fermin scored Jeremy Vasquez and Dan Rizzie to give the Mets a 4-0 lead.

Palm Beach answered in the bottom of the frame when Luken Baker hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to two.

St. Lucie right-hander Joe Cavallaro (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Diego Cordero (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings.