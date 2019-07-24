Duarte’s single leads Corpus Christi to 3-1 win over NW Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Osvaldo Duarte hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 3-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday.

The single by Duarte scored Lorenzo Quintana and Seth Beer to give the Hooks a 2-1 lead.

The Hooks tacked on another run in the ninth when Beer hit an RBI single, driving in Bryan De La Cruz.

J.B. Bukauskas (2-4) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Emilio Ogando (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Corpus Christi improved to 7-3 against NW Arkansas this season.