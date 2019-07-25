Hernandez hits grand slam, leads AZL Rangers over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 9-8 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Thursday.

The grand slam by Hernandez capped a five-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 9-8 lead after Keithron Moss hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Luke Schiltz (1-0) got the win in relief while Ricardo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Imanol Vargas homered and singled, scoring three runs for the AZL Dodgers Mota.