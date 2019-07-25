Kelenic, Sandoval lead the way for Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic doubled three times, driving in two runs as the Modesto Nuts beat the Stockton Ports 12-5 on Wednesday.

Ariel Sandoval doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Modesto.

Trailing 3-0, the Nuts took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Jack Larsen hit a two-run home run en route to the one-run lead.

Modesto later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Sandoval hit a two-run single to help put the game out of reach.

Modesto left-hander Ian McKinney (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brady Feigl (5-6) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Modesto hit a season-high eight doubles in its victory.