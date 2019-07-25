Robinson’s single leads Hillsboro to 4-1 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 4-1 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Wednesday.

The single by Robinson scored Jorge Barrosa and David Garza to give the Hops a 2-1 lead.

The Hops later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Robinson hit a solo home run, while Jesus Marriaga hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Deyni Olivero (5-1) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Salem-Keizer starter Conner Nurse (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.