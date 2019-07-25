Detroit Tigers to visit the Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers (30-67, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Drew VerHagen (1-0, 15.00 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Detroit will meet at T-Mobile Park on Thursday.

The Mariners are 22-32 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 170 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Tigers are 17-31 on the road. Detroit has hit 88 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads them with 10, averaging one every 24.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .472. J.P. Crawford is 7-for-33 with five doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .245. Niko Goodrum has 13 hits and is batting .382 over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .258 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Domingo Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).