Herrera’s double leads Syracuse to 3-2 win over Indianapolis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Dilson Herrera hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 3-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a four-game winning streak for the Indians.

The double by Herrera, part of a two-run inning, gave the Mets a 2-1 lead before Gregor Blanco hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Indianapolis cut into the deficit on an out that scored Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Starter Ervin Santana (2-1) got the win while Sean Keselica (1-5) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Kevin Kramer homered and singled for the Indians.