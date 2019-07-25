Granberg’s homer leads Greenville to 2-1 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Devlin Granberg hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 2-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday.

The home run by Granberg scored Triston Casas and provided all the offense for Greenville.

In the bottom of the fourth, Delmarva took the lead on a solo home run by Zach Watson.

Starter Brayan Bello (5-6) got the win while Drew Rom (6-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.