Brooks leads Akron over Hartford 6-2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Trenton Brooks had two hits and scored two runs as the Akron RubberDucks topped the Hartford Yard Goats 6-2 on Thursday.

Akron went up 3-0 in the fourth after Alex Call hit an RBI single and Mitch Longo scored on a double play.

Hartford answered in the bottom of the inning when Mylz Jones hit an RBI single, bringing home Alan Trejo to get within two.

The RubberDucks later tacked on three runs in the fifth, including a single by Longo that scored Brooks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Akron right-hander Jake Paulson (8-7) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Heath Holder (6-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Yard Goats, Jones doubled and singled twice. Nelson Molina reached base three times.

With the win, Akron remains undefeated (4-0) against Hartford this season.