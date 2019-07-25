Sullivan’s double leads Montgomery to 7-4 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 7-4 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Thursday.

The double by Sullivan gave the Biscuits a 6-2 lead and capped a six-run inning for Montgomery. Earlier in the inning, Montgomery tied the game when Rene Pinto got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then took the lead when Taylor Walls drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the seventh when Sullivan hit a solo home run.

Montgomery left-hander Kenny Rosenberg (10-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Lange (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and four hits over five innings.

Gioskar Amaya doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Smokies.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 16-4 against Tennessee this season.