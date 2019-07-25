Moreno, Gold lift Lansing over West Michigan 8-0

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Gabriel Moreno and Ryan Gold each homered and drove in three runs as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-0 on Thursday.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Lansing added to its lead when Gold hit a two-run home run.

Lansing starter Fitz Stadler (3-6) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Robbie Welhaf (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

The Whitecaps were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Lansing improved to 8-4 against West Michigan this season.