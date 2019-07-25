Daniels leads Quad Cities to 3-0 win over Peoria

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Brett Daniels allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits over the Peoria Chiefs in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Daniels (5-5) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

Quad Cities scored its runs when Grae Kessinger hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Oscar Campos scored when a runner was thrown out and Carlos Machado scored on a single in the sixth.

Michael Brettell (3-7) went seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out two in the Midwest League game.

The Chiefs were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.