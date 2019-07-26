Sanchez, Gaskins carry AZL Giants Orange to 9-1 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Najee Gaskins singled three times, and Juan Sanchez struck out nine hitters over six innings as the AZL Giants Orange defeated the AZL Giants Black 9-1 on Friday.

Sanchez (4-1) allowed one run and four hits while walking one to pick up the win.

AZL Giants Black cut the deficit to 3-1 in the first after Jairo Pomares hit an RBI triple, driving in Grant McCray.

After AZL Giants Orange added a run in the third on a home run by Connor Cannon, the AZL Giants Orange extended their lead in the fifth inning when Abdiel Layer scored on a wild pitch and Gaskins scored on an error and Marco Luciano hit an RBI single.

Jose Cruz (1-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked four.