Basabe’s single leads AZL Rangers over AZL Dodgers Lasorda in 10 innings

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Osleivis Basabe hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Rangers to a 4-1 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Friday.

The single by Basabe scored Leuri Mejia and Keithron Moss. Later in the inning, AZL Rangers added an insurance run when Alexander Ovalles scored on a balk.

Spencer Mraz (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Franklin De La Paz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.