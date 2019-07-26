Grier hits walk-off homer, Visalia beats San Jose 4-3

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Anfernee Grier hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Visalia Rawhide beat the San Jose Giants 4-3 on Thursday.

The Rawhide tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Grier scored on a forceout.

Grier was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs in the win.

Cole Bartlett (7-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Casey Meisner (2-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Joey Bart homered and singled.

Visalia improved to 15-7 against San Jose this season.