Urquidy, Astros to take on Flaherty, Cardinals

Houston Astros (66-38, first in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (55-47, second in the AL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 5.54 ERA) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.24 ERA)

The Cardinals are 28-20 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.10, Dakota Hudson paces the staff with a mark of 3.61.

The Astros are 28-23 on the road. Houston's team on-base percentage of .344 is first in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .391.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 22 home runs and has 53 RBIs. Paul DeJong is 10-for-37 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 47 extra base hits and is batting .292. George Springer is 9-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .248 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 7-3, .277 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: day-to-day (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).