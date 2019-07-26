Texas takes on Oakland in division matchup

Texas Rangers (52-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-46, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (12-6, 3.93 ERA) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (5-1, 4.65 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland will host Texas in a meeting of division rivals.

The Athletics are 25-25 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 164 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 22, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Rangers are 24-29 against the rest of their division. Texas's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Rougned Odor leads the club with 18 homers. The Rangers won the last meeting 11-3. Ariel Jurado secured his sixth victory and Danny Santana went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and six RBIs for Texas. Brett Anderson registered his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 22 home runs and is batting .272. Khris Davis is 6-for-39 with a double and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 42 extra base hits and is slugging .495. Santana is 14-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 2-8, .224 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).