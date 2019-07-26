Daniels’ homer leads Bluefield to 2-0 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- D.J. Daniels hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 2-0 win over the Danville Braves on Friday.

The home run by Daniels scored Joseph Reyes and provided all the offense for Bluefield.

Luis Alvarez (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Peyton Williams (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Connor Blair doubled and singled for the Braves. Danville was held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Bluefield staff recorded its second shutout of the year.