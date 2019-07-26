Coleman takes 100 national title as Gatlin sits out final

Christian Coleman celebrates in front of Michael Rodgers, right, as he wins the men's 100-meter dash final at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Friday, July 26, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. AP Photo

Christian Coleman cruised to the men's 100-meter title at the U.S. championships in a final that Justin Gatlin elected to sit out.

Coleman blasted out of the starting blocks Friday night and couldn't be caught as the 23-year-old finished in 9.99 seconds. Michael Rodgers was second by thousandths of a second over Christopher Belcher. Both times flashed 10.12.

The 37-year-old Gatlin ran in the semifinal round, but his lane was empty for the final. He already had a guaranteed 100 spot for the world championships in Doha this fall, because he's the defending champion.

Teahna Daniels used a strong surge midway through the race to win the women's 100 in 11.20 seconds. English Gardner was second and Morolake Akinosun third.