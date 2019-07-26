Sports
Back-to-back homers by De Aza, Kerrigan fuel Rochester win
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Alejandro De Aza and Jimmy Kerrigan connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Rochester Red Wings to a 4-1 victory over Indianapolis Indians on Friday.
The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Red Wings a 2-0 lead.
Indianapolis answered in the top of the next frame when Hunter Owen hit a solo home run to get within one.
The Red Wings later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Zander Wiel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jaylin Davis, while Kerrigan hit a solo home run in the fourth.
Kerrigan hit two solo homers in the win.
Sam Clay (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Indianapolis starter Cam Vieaux (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Indians, Owen homered and singled.
