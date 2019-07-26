France, Manea lift Fayetteville over Carolina 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Scott Manea doubled and singled, and J.P. France struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Carolina Mudcats 3-0 on Friday.

France (4-6) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing two hits.

All three runs came in the fifth inning. Fayetteville got on the board first when Manea scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguelangel Sierra. The Woodpeckers added to their lead when Ross Adolph scored on an error and Jonathan Arauz hit an RBI double.

Christian Taugner (4-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mudcats were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.