Gilliam’s sac fly leads Trenton to 2-1 win over Erie
ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Isiah Gilliam hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Mandy Alvarez with the go-ahead run, as the Trenton Thunder topped the Erie SeaWolves 2-1 on Friday.
Alvarez scored after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on an error.
The sacrifice fly by Gilliam scored Alvarez to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Trenton took the lead on a double by Alvarez that scored Kellin Deglan. Erie answered in the sixth inning when Josh Lester hit a solo home run.
Starter Nick Nelson (5-2) got the win while Wladimir Pinto (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.
