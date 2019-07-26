Masters’ homer leads Potomac to 5-4 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- David Masters hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Frederick Keys on Friday.

The home run by Masters scored Jakson Reetz and Aldrem Corredor to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Frederick cut into the deficit on a forceout that scored Zach Jarrett.

Starter Nick Raquet (7-8) got the win while Tyler Joyner (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cole Billingsley singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Keys.