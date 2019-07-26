Herman leads Greensboro to 7-3 win over Kannapolis

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jack Herman hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 7-3 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Friday.

The single by Herman scored Grant Koch and Luke Mangieri to give the Grasshoppers a 3-1 lead.

Greensboro right-hander Colin Selby (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sam Long (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Romy Gonzalez doubled and singled for the Intimidators. Ian Dawkins singled three times.

Greensboro improved to 7-1 against Kannapolis this season.