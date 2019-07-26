Blanco leads Gwinnett over Columbus 12-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Andres Blanco had three hits and two RBI as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Columbus Clippers 12-2 on Friday.

Gwinnett got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a single, Blanco scored on a triple by Adam Duvall.

Gwinnett later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Ryan LaMarre and Travis Demeritte hit RBI singles to help put the game out of reach.

Patrick Weigel (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Columbus starter Mitch Talbot (2-3) took the loss in the International League game.