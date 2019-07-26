Susnara’s single leads Kane County to 5-3 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Tim Susnara hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 5-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday. With the victory, the Cougars swept the three-game series.

The single by Susnara, part of a four-run inning, gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead before Tra Holmes hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the LumberKings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Peyton Burdick hit a two-run home run.

Eddie Hernandez singled three times, scoring two runs for Kane County.

Ryan Miller (4-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Clinton starter George Soriano (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Christopher Torres doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the LumberKings.