Decolati leads Asheville to 6-4 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Niko Decolati singled three times as the Asheville Tourists beat the Hickory Crawdads 6-4 on Friday.

Hickory cut the deficit to 5-4 in the seventh after Josh Jung hit an RBI single, bringing home Jax Biggers.

Asheville answered in the next half-inning when Willie MacIver hit an RBI single, bringing home Grant Lavigne.

Asheville right-hander Eris Filpo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ronny Henriquez (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Biggers was a double short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Crawdads. Jung singled three times.