Fry hits two homers as Wisconsin defeats Cedar Rapids 10-5

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- David Fry hit two of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' season-high five home runs in a 10-5 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday.

Thomas Dillard, Chad McClanahan and Yeison Coca also homered for the Timber Rattlers.

Fry hit a solo shot in the third inning off Andrew Cabezas and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Brian Rapp.

Wisconsin southpaw Scott Sunitsch (8-10) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cabezas (4-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

Wander Javier tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Kernels.