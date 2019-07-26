Cannon’s homer leads Lowell to 5-4 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Cameron Cannon hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 5-4 win over the Staten Island Yankees in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Cannon capped a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3 after Gilberto Jimenez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Spinners took the lead for good in the fourth when Jonathan Diaz hit an RBI triple, driving in Wil Dalton.

Staten Island saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chase Illig scored on an error in the seventh inning to cut the Lowell lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Brendan Cellucci (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Justin Wilson (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spinners swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2. With the win, Lowell remains undefeated (4-0) against Staten Island this season.