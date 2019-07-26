Lundquist’s single leads New Hampshire to 5-1 win over Reading

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Brock Lundquist hit a bases-clearing single in the seventh inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 5-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday.

The single by Lundquist capped a four-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 5-1 lead after Christian Williams scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

Starter Hector Perez (7-4) got the win while Jonathan Hennigan (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

For the Fightin Phils, Luke Williams doubled three times.