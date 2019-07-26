Sheffield leads Arkansas to 7-1 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Justus Sheffield allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Arkansas Travelers over the Midland RockHounds in a 7-1 win on Friday.

Sheffield (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two while allowing one run.

Arkansas started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a double by Logan Taylor that scored Luis Liberato.

Following the big inning, the RockHounds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Brallan Perez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nate Mondou.

The Travelers later added a run in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Donnie Walton hit an RBI double, while Evan White hit a two-run single in the ninth.

James Naile (6-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.