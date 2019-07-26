Schuemann’s single leads Beloit to 4-3 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Max Schuemann hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 4-3 win over the Burlington Bees on Friday.

The single by Schuemann started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Snappers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Devin Foyle and Anthony Churlin hit RBI singles.

In the bottom of the seventh, Burlington scored on a single by Justin Jones that brought home Connor Fitzsimons. Later in the inning, Spencer Griffin drew a walk to cut the Beloit lead to 4-3.

Chase Cohen (5-9) got the win in relief while Austin Krzeminski (1-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Fitzsimons doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Bees.