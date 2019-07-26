Arozarena hits for cycle, sparks Memphis’ 13-10 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Randy Arozarena hit for the cycle, as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 13-10 on Friday.

Arozarena singled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fourth and tripled in the fifth.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third, Okla. City grabbed the lead when Zach Reks hit a three-run home run.

After Memphis added two runs in the fourth on a home run by Arozarena, the Redbirds took the lead for good with seven runs in the fifth inning. The Redbirds sent 11 men to the plate as Lane Thomas hit a bases-clearing double en route to the six-run lead.

The Redbirds tacked on another run in the sixth when Thomas hit a solo home run.

Dominic Leone (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Okla. City starter Mitchell White (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Reks homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the Dodgers.