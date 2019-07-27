Serrano’s single leads Saltillo to 10-3 win over Aguascalientes

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Ricardo Serrano hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 10-3 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Friday.

The single by Serrano, part of a five-run inning, gave the Saraperos a 3-1 lead before Sergio Burruel hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

The Saraperos later added a run in the seventh and three in the eighth to put the game away.

Saltillo left-hander Felix Doubront (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Ernesto Zaragoza (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.