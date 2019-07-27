Hinirio’s double leads AZL Cubs 1 to 12-9 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Albert Hinirio hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 12-9 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Saturday.

The double by Hinirio scored Yovanny Cuevas and Ryan Reynolds to tie the game 9-9.

The AZL Cubs 1 took the lead for good in the sixth when Ethan Hearn hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ezequiel Pagan.

Raidel Orta (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Zach Rafuse (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Cross tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Gold.