Garza’s single leads Hillsboro to 7-5 win over Boise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- David Garza hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 7-5 win over the Boise Hawks on Friday.

The single by Garza started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Hops a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Wasinger hit an RBI single.

The Hops tacked on another run in the ninth when Jorge Barrosa hit an RBI single, driving in Steven Leyton.

Boise saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trevor Boone hit an RBI single, scoring Aaron Schunk in the ninth inning to cut the Hillsboro lead to 7-5.

Michel Gelabert (4-1) got the win in relief while Boise starter Zak Baayoun (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Hawks squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Yorvis Torrealba doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the Hawks.

Hillsboro improved to 5-2 against Boise this season.